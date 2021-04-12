Habitat for Humanity making it easy to donate to ReStore: They come to your neighborhood

Not sure what to do with some of your extra stuff? Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore makes it easy for you to recycle some of your still usable items that could find a new home.

Bring your gently used furniture, small appliances, framed pictures and mirrors, patio furniture, tools, collectibles, sports equipment, bikes, and garden tools to the location when the ReStore truck comes to your neighborhood. All donated items must be in good, clean and working order, free of smoke, pet hair, moisture or rust exposure. We cannot accept any clothing, linens, broken items, dishwashers, media centers, computer equipment, books or any more mugs.

Dates and locations for Stuff The Truck events, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, are as follows:

April 17 – Taberna – at the Tennis Court

April 24 – Carolina Colours – at the Pavilion Parking Lot

May 1 – River Bend – at the Basketball Court on Wildwood Drive

May 8 – Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot

May 22 – Craeberne Forest – behind 101 Craftsman Drive

May 29 – Tucker Creek – at the School parking lot, 200 Sermons Drive

June 5 – The Home Place – at Rustic Court & Wildflower

June 12 – Greenbrier – at Clubhouse Drive, Driving Range

June 19 – Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot

June 26 – Fairfield Harbour – at the Community Center

Bring the donations, and ReStore will bring the truck. You will also get a receipt for your tax-deductible donation. ReStore staff and volunteers will be available to help unload your donations. Stuff The Truck provides a convenient opportunity for the community to make donations of still usable items so they can find a new home, and more importantly, keep them out of the landfill.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s retail operation is located at 930 Pollock St. in New Bern. The store hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing homeowners with needed repairs. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore can contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore manager, at erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-5512 for further information.

Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.