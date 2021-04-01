Eastern Carolina YMCA Announces David Heggie as New President and CEO

Heggie is a known leader in building community, collaborations and service. Will lead Eastern Carolina YMCA association beginning May 2021.

The Eastern Carolina YMCA announced today that David Heggie will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2021. He will succeed Todd Shuart, who retired in September 2020, as previously announced.

Since 2008, Heggie has served as an Executive Director at the YMCA of Greensboro, where he directs operations of the $3 million Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA Branch. Heggie also served as Interim CEO of the YMCA of Greensboro in 2019, which operates 8 facilities and a resident camp with more than 430 total employees. Building strong community partnerships with the medical community and insurance companies, Heggie also led the development of the Greensboro association’s evidence-based health initiatives, including the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program and LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, securing more than $200,000 in funding to sustain the programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Heggie to our community and believe he is the right leader to move our organization forward,” says John Melling, Chair of the Twin Rivers YMCA Board of Directors. “David’s 20 years of experience in operations, community engagement, leadership and strategic thinking, along with his commitment to the Y’s Christian mission to serve all, make him the ideal servant leader to be our next CEO.”

Heggie is a graduate of Guilford College. He is also a board member of the NC Alliance of YMCAs.

Amy Walsh, Director of Marketing, Twin Rivers YMCA