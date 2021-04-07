Director’s Gallery: Private and Homeschool Exhibition

Reception: ArtWalk, April 9th, 2021 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, NC.

Craven Arts Council is proud to present work by private and homeschooled students in Craven County in the Director’s Gallery for the month of April. This exhibition will feature work created by students in art classes from Epiphany Global School, St. Paul’s Catholic School, Annunciation Catholic School, and various homeschooled students across the county. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the April ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, April 9th.

Art has been shown to have an integral beneficial effect on youth education in subjects from math and science to literary analysis. Bank of the Arts is pleased to reinforce these ideas by offering the students a chance to exhibit their works in a gallery setting.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron