Craven Smart Start to hold Drive-In Screening of “No Small Matter” Film

Craven Smart Start, through their Advocacy Committee, will present a free screening of the feature-length documentary, “No Small Matter” at Lawson Creek Park on the evening of April 16th. The gates will open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will begin promptly at 7:40 p.m., after a brief welcome.

“No Small Matter” is an award-winning documentary film about the vital, important experiences in children’s first years and brings public attention to the question: Why do we continue to fail so many children and families, when the importance of quality early care and education is so widely accepted? This film reveals how our country is raising its youngest citizens, why making the most of this time in their lives is so crucial and most importantly, what we can do to change the perception of when learning begins. This documentary uses powerful stories of families making sacrifices to better their children’s lives. The film shows what it’s like for families who send their children to child care and those who can’t—with both decisions driven by financial circumstances, yet it is a smart, entertaining documentary.

Because of the serious topics covered in the film, this event is not appropriate for children and no accommodations will be available for their supervision. A small snack will be provided to those who attend the screening by Craven Smart Start.

Although there is no charge to attend the event, individuals are asked to register by clicking the following link and filling out the registration form.

For more information about the drive-in event or the Craven Smart Start Advocacy Committee, email Courtney Cartwright.

Craven Smart Start, Inc. is a 501©3 public-private partnership that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start, North Carolina’s early childhood initiative, in Craven County. For more information about Craven Smart Start, visit cravensmartstart.org.

Pinkie Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator