Craven County student artist show opens at Tryon Palace

Via Tryon Palace

The works of art students from Craven County Public Schools are now on display at the North Carolina History Center in New Bern. The Student Artist Show can be seen in the Cannon Hallway.

Tryon Palace is showcasing the creativity of our Eastern North Carolina students. The pieces are of many different artistic styles and mediums.

Michele Cameron, Visual Arts Teacher at Arthur W. Edwards Elementary School, said: “It is a joy to teach a subject as diverse as Art. Art is everything and everywhere – the clothes we wear, the cars we drive, the building we live in, the furniture we sit in, the desks we work at, the books we read, and the movies we watch.

“The visual arts give students the opportunity to have fun, to be creative, to use their imagination, to dive deeper into a subject, to take risks, to solve problems and learn about themselves as an artist. Art classes offer hands-on learning that integrates into all subjects: literacy, math, science, social studies, and technology.

“Challenges in art are solved visually and creatively, preparing our students for the future and a work force that seeks creative-minded workers. Craven County Schools does an excellent job providing that for our community, and their support and that of our community for art education is appreciated. We are also grateful to Tryon Palace for the opportunity to showcase the Student Artist Show professionally.”

The lineup of grades presenting in the Student Art Show is a little different this year than in previous.

The art of the Elementary School students is on display and will run through April 28. The Art Show for the Middle and High School students begins on April 29 and will run through Sunday, May 23.

Students and their families are invited to come view the Art Show for free.

The North Carolina History Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and is located at 529 S. Front St., New Bern.