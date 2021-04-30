Census estimate shows New Bern population up slightly, Craven and Havelock down

While we wait for the 2020 Census data to be released, here are the 2019 estimates for Craven County and its two largest cities.

Despite a pandemic and hurricanes, New Bern eeked out a 2.2 percent population growth between 2010 and 2019, while Craven County’s population declined by 1.3% and Havelock saw its population decrease by 4.5%.

The latest estimate puts New Bern at a population of 29,524. Craven County’s population was 102,139, and Havelock’s population was 19,854. Figures were not available for smaller municipalities and census tracts in Craven County.

Final numbers from the 2020 Census are due to be released Sept. 20. It is expected that the 2021 municipal election in New Bern will be delayed because the ward boundaries will have to be reconfigured to reflect population changes.