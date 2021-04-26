CCDRA has free masks for nonprofits, and they need volunteers

By Wendy Card, New Bern Now

Driving down Old Cherry Point Road, I happened upon the Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance’s (CCDRA) new building. I heard they had free masks for local nonprofits and places of worships, so I popped in to find out more.

Greeting me at the door, Kristy Kulberg agree to do a short video to update the community on what they’re working on.



She said, “We have masks that have been given to us to be distributed to local nonprofits and churches for people who are doing work in our community. We received over 100,000 of them and we still have a good portion of those left.”

When asked about their mission and the need for volunteers, she said, “We consistently need volunteers. We are still doing repair work in the communities. For Craven County, we still have well over 400 people that we know of that need assistance. We are taking new intakes every week, so we do know there are plenty of people out in the community who do not yet know that we’re here and that we’re still working.”

They need volunteers and interns in Craven, Pamlico, and Carteret Counties. They need help with:

– Reaching out to Disaster Survivors

– Case management

– Advocating Survivor’s needs

– Distributing relief goods

– Taking inventory

– Repairing homes

– Recovering families

If you need assistance or are interested in volunteering, call 252-571-2151 or send an email. Visit their website for resources and all kinds of important information.

Thank you, CCDRA, for all that you do for those in need in our community!