CarolinaEast Health System Run For The Shelter seeks to help end domestic violence

Event date is Saturday, June 19, 2021

Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the first benefit fundraising event of 2021: The CarolinaEast Health System Run For The Shelter, scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the run was canceled in 2020 but it’s now back and set for this year marking the 22nd year.

CarolinaEast Health System is the title sponsor this year. CarolinaEast Health System has been a supporter of Coastal Women’s Shelter for many years and with this sponsorship, the commitment continues to reinforce strong partnerships in the community by fostering the agency’s mission to help survivors on their way to end the cycle of domestic violence.

In past years, this run has drawn over 180 runners and walkers of every level. For serious runners, the 5k and 10k is a USATF Certified Course run and will be a timed run through Run the East.

The 1-mile fun run is for adults looking for a smooth stroll and for kids to dash away. This year, participants have the option of joining as a virtual run.

“We are very excited and hopeful about engaging the community again in this fun run and walk all to benefit Coastal Women’s Shelter,” said Jessie Aldridge, Coastal Women’s Shelter board member and committee chair. “By adding the virtual run, I believe there will be the potential of greater participation enabling more money and awareness raised for Coastal Women’s Shelter.”

About the event

CarolinaEast Health System Run For The Shelter in-person run will be at Creekside Park, New Bern. The race will begin at 8 a.m. Same-day registration from 7-7:45 a.m.

Run will be timed through Run The East, as well as online registration. Registration link https://www.coastalwomensshelter.org/post/carolina-east-health-system-run-for-the-shelter-run-to-help-end-domestic-violence.

Run The East has been timing races for over 15 years and brings its experience plus reliable and proven RFID technology to every race they time. Awards will be listed and posting results on-site, as well as online. Runners can receive results via e-mail and/or text messaging.

The virtual runners will complete the distance during the weekend of the race.

There will be access to the RaceJoy app to record the mileage and track runner’s route.

RaceJoy automatically submits their time to the race allowing virtual runners to see how their time stacked up against other runners. (They will use a predetermined route loaded into RaceJoy for the in-person event as well.) You can learn more about how RaceJoy works at http://www.racejoy.net/participants. Virtual runners will receive the same swag as the in-person runners.

To-date sponsors include: Title sponsor CarolinaEast Health System. Sponsors: Envee Spa, Flatlands Jessup Group, Craven County Independent Insurance Agents Association, Stand Up Outfitters

CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System has been serving the growing needs of the coastal North Carolina community since 1963. In addition to the system’s flagship, 350 bed CarolinaEast Medical Center, CarolinaEast includes a rehabilitation hospital, free- standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center, and numerous CarolinaEast Physician practices providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties. For more information visit www.carolinaeasthealth.com.

Coastal Women’s Shelter

Serving the community for over 35 years by building a bridge to empower survivors on their journey to safety and security.

Coastal Women’s Shelter is the sole provider of no-cost comprehensive domestic violence services in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. Our services include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for women and children, tuition assistance, necessities like clothing and food, resources for employment, housing assistance, and inter-agency information and referrals. We also provide some employability services through a grant from the North Carolina Council for Women.

Challenges faced by its target population include need for childcare, lack of education, lack of family support for continuing their education and/or employment, lack of knowledge about effective parenting practices, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Its vision is to eradicate domestic violence in the counties that we serve. Its mission is to help families break the cycle of domestic violence and acquire the skills necessary to promote healthy family relationships.

Visit the Coastal Women’s Shelter website for more information.