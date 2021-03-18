Traffic delays expected due to work on Railroad Crossings around Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Traffic around Coastal Carolina Regional Airport will be impacted on Friday, March 19th as NCDOT conducts maintenance on railroad crossings.

NCDOT will be laying new asphalt at the railroad crossings at Williams Road and Airport Road. The crossings are not planned to be closed completely, but will be reduced to one lane of traffic at various times throughout the day. Drivers should be on alert for construction flaggers and expect some delays.

The work is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 a.m., and finish by close of business on Friday, March 19th.

By Eric Litchfield, Business Manager, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport