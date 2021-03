The Story of Fred Hampton: Cultivating Youth & Young Adult Leadership in New Bern

Youth Project

Join the New Bern People’s Assembly for “The Story of Fred Hampton (Film & Discussion): Cultivating Youth & Young Adult Leadership in New Bern (ages 18 – 35)” on April 2 at 6:30 p.m. at The Omega Center located at 800 Cedar St. in New Bern.

All are welcome! Please don’t forget your mask.

Food and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

This is event is sponsored by The Omega Center.

For details email New Bern Youth Project.

By Candace Laughinghouse