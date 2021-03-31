Stuff The Truck Event, Just in Time for Spring Cleaning

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has scheduled the first Stuff The Truck event of this year on Saturday, April 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Harbor Community Center parking lot.

This is a great opportunity to do some spring cleaning! You bring the donations and ReStore will bring the truck! If you have used furniture, bikes, tools, small appliances, patio furniture, or framed pictures, you will get a receipt for your tax-deductible donation. All items must be in good, clean and working condition, free of smoke, pet hair, moisture or rust exposure. The ReStore is not able to accept clothing, linens, dishwashers, media centers, books or mugs. Broken items or anything that might need repair are also not acceptable. ReStore staff and volunteers will be available to help unload your much appreciated donations.

The purpose Stuff The Truck, and future such events being scheduled in a different neighborhood in the coming months, is to provide a convenient opportunity to the community to make donations of still usable items so they can find a new home, and more importantly keep them out of the landfill. A pick-up for larger items can be scheduled by contacting the ReStore office.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s retail operation is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. The store hours are Tuesdays, 10:00-5:00, and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing home owners with needed repairs. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager at 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher on behalf of Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager