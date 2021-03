The second cleanup is scheduled for this Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. The meetup will be at the Pembroke Community Center. The same procedures will be followed as in the previous event. PPE, trash bags, vests, and trash pickup will be provided by the City of New Bern.

Please share and let other volunteers know.

Kid-friendly event.

Community service sign-offs available.

We look forward to seeing your (masked) faces!

By Talina L. Massey, Owner, Business Savvy, LLC