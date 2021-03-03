Neuse River Bridge Run Selects Kids Run T-shirt Design Winner

The Neuse River Bridge Run is pleased to announce the SuperKids Fun Run T-shirt design contest winner. The winning artist is Kamri D., age 17. Kamri has been a member of the New Bern Boys & Girls Club since 2015 and was the New Bern Teen Center Youth of the Year in 2020. She is looking forward to graduating from New Bern High School in June 2021.

The 2021 SuperKids Fun Run T-shirts will feature Kamri’s colorful Neuse River Bridge design.

Thank you and congratulations, Kamri!

This year’s SuperKids Fun Run virtual events take place from March 18-28. The Kids Run registration fee is $20 per child ($15 per child with multiples in the same family).

There are three ways to participate with your children this year:

Children can participate anywhere , your neighborhood or perhaps a local park. You decide where and when, create activities such as stretches and warmups, and then set running distances appropriate for the ages of your children. Complete the activities between March 18 and 28.

, your neighborhood or perhaps a local park. You decide where and when, create activities such as stretches and warmups, and then set running distances appropriate for the ages of your children. Complete the activities between March 18 and 28. Participants can complete their activities at Twin Rivers YMCA on Saturday, March 20 , from 2-4 p.m.

, from 2-4 p.m. Participants can complete their activities at Cottle Park, Trent Woods, on Saturday, March 27, from 2-4 p.m.

To learn more visit: www.bridgerun.org.

By Hannah Mitchell and Jennifer Baer, Marketing Committee, Neuse River Bridge Run