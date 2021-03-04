March with Women of New Bern’s History

New Bern Historical Society Celebrates Women’s History Month

A soldier, a doctor, a photographer, a social activist, a groundbreaking nurse. These and many other amazing women called New Bern home. The New Bern Historical Society invites you to meet these ladies online as we celebrate March as Women’s History Month.

The first group, we’ve called Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds. They can be found at NewBernHistorical.org/virtual-programs. Celebrate the accomplishments of New Bern’s history makers with a virtual visit from five remarkable women. From the 19th and 20th centuries and varied walks of life, these women will share their inspiring stories in their own words. These powerful yet humble characters will tell you how, while they considered themselves ordinary women, they left an extraordinary legacy in New Bern. Talented local volunteer actors under the direction of Jane Maulucci portray these inspiring figures – Kady Brownell, Bayard Wootten, Sarah Dudley Pettey, Charlotte Rhone, and Dr. Lula Disosway.

Then follow the stories of more women of New Bern as New Bern Historical Society Historian, Claudia Houston shares their remarkable lives throughout March on www.Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety. You’ll meet little known, well known, and inspiring women from New Bern’s past. First on the list is Margaret Sharpe Gaston, mother of William Gaston, and an amazing, strong, educated woman of 18th century New Bern.

“We are happy to offer these stories online, not only during March, but as an available, ongoing source for students, teachers and researchers.” Explained Historical Society Executive Director, Mickey Miller. “We have much to learn from the ladies of our past.”

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore- Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller