Main Gallery: Overdue

ArtWalk Reception, April 9th, 2021 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council is proud to present an upcoming exhibition entitled Overdue in the Main Gallery. This exhibition will feature the work of artists who were originally scheduled to have their work exhibited in the New Bern Craven County Public Library. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the April ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, April 9th.

Initially these monthly exhibitions were scheduled to begin in April of 2020, but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 stay at home order. Craven Arts Council & Gallery agreed to take over administration of Library Exhibitions from the Twin Rivers Artists Association starting in 2021, but current guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus has made hosting receptions in smaller spaces such as the library currently unsafe. In response, Craven Arts Council & Gallery has organized this exhibition in the Main Gallery of those artists whose exhibition opportunities at the Library were cancelled due to COVID-19. Artists include Eileen Nonemaker, Razell Byrne, Anna and Paul Zapfell, and local artist group the Palette Pals.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please call Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at 252-637-2577 or visit at the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St., New Bern, NC.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron