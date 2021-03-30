In the Now – March 30, 2021

Today’s weather: High 72 °F/Low 58 °F. “Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.” – National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m. / Sunset 7:28 p.m.

Tide predictions: High Tide 9:25 a.m. (2.12’) and 9:51 p.m. (2.54’) / Low: 3:30 p.m. (0.55’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

Today: Outdoor Job Fair & Resource Event presented by NCWorks, 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Union Point Park, 210 E. Front St. Call 252-514-4829.

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

20th – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

Fun fact: Each year March and June end on the same day of the week.

On this day in history:

1842 – Anesthesia is used for the first time in an operation

1981 – President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.

1993 – In the comic strip Peanuts, Charlie Brown hits his first ever game-winning home run. – Ducksters.com

Thinking about adopting a pet, contact the Colonial Capital Humane Society.

Poetry fix:

Mom always tells me that a smile heals everything.

So I try.

I sit beside you in the cafeteria

and smile.

“A smile always heals” by Suma Subramaniam

Share your stories, events, and announcements with us by sending us an email.

Have a great day!

By Sarah Foster