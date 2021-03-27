In the Now – March 27, 2021

Today’s weather: High 75 °F/Low 63 °F. “A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight, A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.” – National Weather Service

Local Football: New Bern Bears win 41-13 over South Central and the Havelock Rams win 43-0 over Northside.

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

26th – 28th: Annual New Bern Neighborhood Bear Hunt.

March 20 – April 4: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 636-3381.

March 20 – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it into The Accidental Artist)

Pembroke Community Cleanup: The second cleanup is scheduled for this Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. The meetup will be at the Pembroke Community Center. The same procedures will be followed as in the previous event. PPE, trash bags, vests, and trash pickup will be provided by the City of New Bern. Kid-friendly event. Community service sign-offs available. – Talina Massey, Business Savvy, LLC

Adopt “Holland”, a 2-year-old Plott Hound/Mix, medium build, with black/brown coloring. He can be adopted through the Craven Pamlico Animal Service Center.

Fast fact: Iris is a genus of 260–300 species of flowering plants with showy flowers. It takes its name from the Greek word for a rainbow, which is also the name for the Greek goddess of the rainbow, Iris according to Wikipedia.

Interesting story: “In 1919, a seventeen-year-old San Francisco boy fell seriously ill. The second, and deadliest wave, of the Spanish Flu had reached the City. It struck down the young with particular cruelty.

The boy had always been a bit different–restless and fidgety and given to long rambles on Baker Beach and through the Presidio, but now, fevered and nearly skeletal, he developed a phobia. A very severe phobia of germs and people. He was sure that if he stayed in San Francisco he’d die.

He begged his parents to let him visit Yosemite, a place he’d first visited when he was fourteen. The doctor advised against it, but the boy was so persistent that his parents eventually relented.

A month later, the boy, whose name was Ansel Adams, returned to San Francisco. His cheeks were tanned, and his gauntness was gone. For the rest of the life, he credited Yosemite for his recovery. Nature became both his faith and his temple, and photographing it became his life’s calling.” – California History

Poetry fix:

If ever there were a spring day so perfect,

so uplifted by a warm intermittent breeze

that it made you want to throw

open all the windows in the house

and unlatch the door to the canary’s cage,

indeed, rip the little door from its jamb,

a day when the cool brick paths

and the garden bursting with peonies

seemed so etched in sunlight

that you felt like taking

a hammer to the glass paperweight

on the living room end table,

releasing the inhabitants

from their snow-covered cottage

so they could walk out,

holding hands and squinting

into this larger dome of blue and white,

well, today is just that kind of day.

“Today” By Billy Collins

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

Share your stories, events, and announcements with us by sending us an email.

Have a great day!

By Sarah Foster