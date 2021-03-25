In the Now – March 25, 2021

Today’s weather: High 79 °F/Low 64 °F. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. – National Weather Service

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

March 20 – April 4: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 636-3381.

March 20 – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it into The Accidental Artist for a reward. Call 634-3411.

Learn about “Using Canva to Promote Your Business”. You’ll be surprised at how easy and fun using Canva to promote your business can be. Whether you’re a digital marketing whiz that wants to create even more engaging content or you just want to jazz up a flyer for your next event – Canva has got you covered! Join us for our Virtual Lunch and Learn as we dive in and learn how to use Canva to promote your business. Speaker(s): Wilmenia Gripper, W.E.G Consulting and Training Corp. Fee: No Cost”. Online class today from 12 p.m – 2 p.m. – Craven SBC

New Bern first: The first ship in North Carolina was constructed and launched here. – New Bern Historical Society

The work of renowned English architect Christopher Wren inspired the design of the interior of New Bern’s Christ Episcopal Church. – Visit New Bern

Poetry Fix:

a black bear

stamps down plants

pushing back brush

fleeing manmade

confinement

roaming unfettered

confident

any place can become home

“Appalachian Elegy” by bell hooks

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

By Sarah Foster