In the Now – March 22, 2021

Today’s weather: High 66 °F/Low 53 °F. Today, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.– National Weather Service

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

March 20 – April 4: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 636-3381.

March 20 – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it into The Accidental Artist for a reward. Call 634-3411.)

March 21: Fairway Golf Disc League, 10 a.m. at Glenburnie Park. Call 671-0840.

There’s a new restaurant in New Bern! Welcome Mi Cabana Mexican Restaurant, located at 1713 Red Robin Lane (631-1873).

Do you want a career change or an employment opportunity in Craven County? NCWorks Craven is hosting the 6th Annual Craven Works Outdoor Job Fair on March 30th from 12:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. This job fair will introduce you to several area employers looking to hire. Pre-registration is required. Register at Eventbrite.com/…/6th-annual-craven-works.. (514-4829) – NCWorks – Craven County

Looking for a hobby?

– Sign up for classes with Sewing on the River, 127 Market St. (671-0611). They also livestream free lessons!

– Check out Shop Class’s Community Workshop, 406 Guion St. (617-8980). They offer woodworking, welding, stained glass restoration, scrimshaw, and other interesting classes throughout the year.

Fun Fact: Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is April 1, 2021. Did you know, Babe Ruth’s name was George Herman Ruth, Jr. That was until he hit his first home run in Fayetteville, NC on March 7, 1914.

Local History: In 2010, Tryon Palace celebrated the opening of the North Carolina History, a 60,000-square-foot building on a six-acre site on the Trent River adjacent to the Palace. The North Carolina History Center is LEED Certified (Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design) certification. The site is a former industrial or Brownfield site. It was classified as a Superfund property and a major contaminant of the Neuse River basin. Administration of remediation was handled under the North Carolina Superfund, part of the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The History Center is a green-designed project including the construction of wetlands that filter storm-water run-off from a 50-acre area of the New Bern Historic District. The run-off is captured in a large underground cistern that recycles the water for irrigation and replenishment of the wetlands. The parking area also has a permeable surface allowing for absorption of run-off. In addition, the building is constructed of recycled materials and a commissioning agent has insured the operational efficiency of all mechanical and electrical equipment.

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

Start today knowing, “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” – Lucille Ball

By Wendy Card and Randy Foster