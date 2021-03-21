In the Now – March 21, 2021

Good morning!

Today’s weather: High 63 °F/Low 56 °F. Today, choose pants instead of a skirt (or kilt) to be prepared for northeast winds from 10 to 17 mph, with gusts of up to 26 mph. It will be warmer but still overcast, and drizzle, if any, should hold off until after 2 p.m. Tonight, there’s a 40% chance of rain after 8:00 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. – National Weather Service

Looking for something to do? Here’s the latest happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

March 20 – April 4: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 636-3381.

March 20 – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it into The Accidental Artist for a reward. Call 634-3411.)

March 21: Fairway Golf Disc League, 10 a.m. at Glenburnie Park. Call 671-0840.

From the “Bright Side,” Mickey Miller reminds us of the New Bern Historical Society’s upcoming Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour, April 9-10; Liz Hartman announced that The Wall That Heals (Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica) is coming to New Bern April 8 – 11th. Liz recognized 15 young men from Onslow County, NC who lost their lives in Vietnam, are on the Wall. Join the “Bright Side” group on Facebook and share fun happenings with us!

High School Sports: Shout-out to Maddy Jackson. She’s the first female to play on the New Bern Bear’s High School Football Team as a Kicker. She’s also playing on their Soccer Team in the same season.

Notable fact: “Ann Franklin was America’s first woman newspaper editor. She was the wife of printer James Franklin and sister-in-law to Benjamin Franklin. It appears that Ann learned the newspaper business from her husband soon after her marriage in 1723. James experienced harsh censorship in Boston and served a jail term for the so-called “wicked” articles he published in The New England Courant, James and Ann moved to the more liberal colony of Rhode Island. The couple brought the first printing press to the colony and published its first newspaper, The Rhode Island Gazette. James died in 1735 and Ann was left with five young children to support, and she took over the newspaper and printing business. In 1736, Ann Franklin petitioned the General Assembly of Rhode Island, requesting printing jobs so that she could support her family. She was awarded the contract, becoming the General Assembly’s official printer, a position she held until her death”. – History of American Women

Local history that may come in handy during a future contest: Carrie Eliza Cutter (1840–1862) was a Civil War nurse and the first woman to be buried at New Bern National Cemetery. Learn more by calling the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.

ARIES (MARCH 21–APRIL 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

Start today knowing, “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” – George Eliot

Share your stories, events, and announcements with us by sending us an email.

Have a great day!

By Wendy Card and Randy Foster