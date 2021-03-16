Habitat for Humanity ReStore welcomes Spring with their March InStore Silent Auction

Celebrate Spring by checking out the latest treasures this month at InStore Silent Auction at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore which includes a variety of collectibles, art and craft items, and other interesting pieces with opening bids ranging from $15 to $125.

For the collector, there is a white hobnail pitcher or a Carnival Glass candy dish with lid. For a bit of nostalgia, there are New Bern scenes by local artists as well as a unique painted tile clock of the Pepsi Birthplace. A Kundo Anniversary clock, or a 4ft. square framed print of five misty sailboats by Grace Feyock, or two crystal wine decanters are just a few of the other special pieces selected for this month’s event. A few furniture items are also on display.

This month’s auction is open now for bids until Friday, March 26 at 12:00 pm. There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Silent Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed at the end of the month, winning bidders will be notified and have two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern and the InStore Silent Auction has a separate room to view and bid on over sixteen items displayed. The regular store hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing home owners with needed repairs. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager or call 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher on behalf of Evelyn Richards