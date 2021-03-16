Garden Lovers’ Weekend and the Spring Heritage Plant Sale Returns to Tryon Palace

The Spring Heritage Plant Sale returns to Tryon Palace on April 9 and 10 from 9 AM – 5 PM where customers can bring home Tryon Palace plants to add to their own gardens. The plant sale will be located on the Palace grounds behind the Daves House, just behind the Palace front gate. The annual Spring plant sale offers a selection of plants grown locally and in the Palace’s nursey yard, as well as a variety of annuals, heirloom vegetables, perennials, herbs and other Spring favorites

Tryon Palace Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris says, “Spring Plant Sale is the perfect time to get back into gardening and add some great new plants to your gardens and landscape.”

The Spring Heritage Plant sale falls on Garden Lovers’ Weekend where visitors can walk the 16 acres of Tryon Palace Gardens with free admission April 9 – 11 from 9AM – 5 PM. The gardens are expected to be in full bloom with tulips, irises and more!

Palace tours and exhibits will still require a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket desk in the Waystation or the North Carolina History Center. For more information, visit www.tryonpalace.org or call 252-639-3500.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Media Contact