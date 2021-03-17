Craven Community College’s Small Business Center to Offer Webinars for COVID Resources

The Small Business Center (SBC) at Craven Community College (Craven CC) is offering two free webinars in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist struggling small business owners. Webinars will take place March 23-24 and provide information about financial resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presentations will be led by Don Spry, senior area manager for SBA, and with a focus on the Payroll Protection Program and EIDL program. Webinars will include discussions about the eligibility and guidelines for obtaining a loan under these programs, clarify eligibility, how and where to apply, as well as repayment and forgiveness terms.

Learn how the SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP) could help your COVID-impacted small business. Tuesday, March 23. 10-11 a.m. Preregistration required for secure webinar access at http://bit.ly/sbcpppsba

Learn how the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) could help your COVID-impacted small business. Wednesday, March 24, 10-11 a.m. Preregistration required for secure webinar access at http://bit.ly/sbceidlsba

Register for one or both online at: www.cravencc.edu/sbc

Craven CC’s SBC is among 58 located at community colleges across North Carolina. The majority of SBC services and seminars are provided at no cost.

For more than 36 years, the SBC Network has been helping to start businesses and create and retain jobs, supporting the most critical aspects of economic development and wealth creation for the state.

Anyone interested in receiving counseling is encouraged to go to the SBC website at www.cravencc.edu/sbc and click on the “Request Counseling” link. For questions, call 252-638-1166 or email sbc@cravencc.edu.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College