Craven CC’s Dr. Kathleen Gallman named 2021 Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator

Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Vice President for Instruction, Dr. Kathleen Gallman, has been selected as a 2021 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Distinguished College Administrator. To receive this prestigious award, college administrators are nominated by students in their PTK chapter and are selected in recognition of their outstanding support of student success.

Over the past year, Gallman has helped mentor and develop student leaders in completely unfamiliar circumstances. Various factors, including a global pandemic, made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history—one that everyone has worked exceptionally hard to overcome.

Gallman is among 26 college administrators that will be recognized with Distinguished College Administrator Awards during PTK Catalyst 2021, the society’s annual convention, broadcast live from Orlando, Florida from April 8-10. She is the only winner from the Carolinas region. The event is expected to have over 10,000 virtual attendees from across the nation and internationally.

The Distinguished College Administrator Awards are presented to college vice presidents, deans or directors serving at post-secondary institutions who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students.

PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College