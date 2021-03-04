CarolinaEast Health System Hosting Community Vaccination Events in Three Locations

Available for Individuals that Meet NC Vaccination Criteria

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, CarolinaEast Health System will be hosting a multi-site COVID-19 Community Vaccination Event in Craven County.

The event will take place at three locations, including CarolinaEast Internal Medicine in Vanceboro (620 Farmlife Ave., Vanceboro), CarolinaEast Internal Medicine in Havelock (532 Webb Blvd., Havelock) and the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center (203 S. Front St., New Bern). Vaccinations, by appointment only, will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We are pleased to have the ability to offer the vaccine to more in our community,” says Brandy Popp, Public Relations and Community Outreach Manager at CarolinaEast. “Vaccine allotment has increased in recent weeks, with a special allotment received specifically for a mass vaccination event. Our goal, and responsibility as the sole hospital in a three county area, is to help protect as much of our community as we can. We will be closer to that goal come Saturday.”

The current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services criteria includes Groups 1, 2 and 3, which is described in detail at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot. For those who meet these criteria and would like to receive the vaccine, you are encouraged to make an appointment for CarolinaEast’s Community Vaccination Event. It is important that you will be available to receive the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the same chosen location and appointment time on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

To make your vaccination appointment online, please visit our website at:

carolinaeasthealth.com/education-and-resources/covid-19-updates/. For those unable to register online, please call our Vaccine Appointment Line at 252-633-8099 on Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vaccine appointments are limited and available on a first come first served basis.

Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System