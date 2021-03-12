CarolinaEast Foundation accepting applications for Nursing Scholarships

The CarolinaEast Foundation will be awarding nursing scholarships this year, made possible through the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. Traditional nursing scholarships are available for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, an Associate’s Degree in Nursing, enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program, or the Practical Nursing Program. Scholarships are also available for CarolinaEast Health System nurses pursuing an advanced degree in nursing.

The scholarship fund is named in honor and memory of Mr. Joe Hageman, an exceptional nurse and employee of the CarolinaEast Health System, who passed away in 2006.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $5,000 for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN). Scholarships will also be awarded for those pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Nursing (ADN) or enrolled in the LPN to ADN Transition Program in the amount of $3,000 and $2,500 scholarships are also available for those students pursuing a diploma in Practical Nursing leading to licensure as an LPN. Applicants for these scholarships must be a resident of Craven, Jones, Pamlico, Carteret or Onslow counties.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $3,000 for CarolinaEast employees that are pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, a Master in Science Degree in Nursing or Nurse Practitioner Degree. Applicants for these scholarships must be employed by CarolinaEast Health System.

Since the first nursing scholarship was given in 2007, a total of $297,000 has been awarded to 89 nursing students.

Online applications will be accepted until the close of business on April 23, 2021 (no late submissions will be accepted). Information and links to the online applications for the Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship may be found online at the CarolinaEast Foundation’s web site www.carolinaeastfoundation.com Please call the Foundation office at 252-633-8247 for any questions.

Submitted by Amy Willis on behalf of Jill Thompson, CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director