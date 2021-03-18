Carolina Therapy Connection’s Grand Opening – First Certified Autism Center in New Bern!

We are so excited for Cindy Taylor and the Carolina Therapy Connection Team, as they prepare for their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on March 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at 1314B Commerce Dr. in New Bern, NC.

A few weeks ago, I met Cindy Taylor, Founder of Carolina Therapy Connection, and Melana Griffee, Office Support & Community Outreach Coordinator, at their recently opened, New Bern location. I just had to stop by for a tour!

Walking in, the first thing I noticed were beautiful paintings of trees and other fun drawings. Piper Wolfe (Home | Mysite) drew the artwork on the doors and Lisa Jordan (@lisajordan1) painted the trees. The kids love to leave their handprints and names on the graduation trees as a reminder of their hard work and success in reaching their goals!

Their flagship location was founded in 2010 at 1925 Turnbury Dr. in Greenville, NC (252-341-9944).

Carolina Therapy Connection is a pediatric practice that embodies informing families, enriching lives and changing futures. Their mission is to offer families a warm and supportive environment where they can learn about their child’s developmental needs and how to nurture their child’s capacity to succeed. Their aim is to help children reach their potential by treating the whole child using techniques learned from experience and directed by evidence-based practices. Their Autism Certified Specialists provide occupational therapy, speech language therapy, and physical therapy. They also provide education services such as educational testing and tutoring.

When asked what sets them apart from others, Cindy said, “What sets us apart is our company’s dedication to the Autism community. All of our therapists and staff hold an Autism Certificate or Autism Specialty. We continuously strive to learn and develop a better understanding of the challenges that our children and families face to implement more effective strategies and deliver greater outcomes. We are so thankful that the advanced autism training and certification allows us to carry out our mission of ‘informing families, enriching lives, changing futures’ with greater perspective and resources for our families and community. New Bern has a growing need for this type of specialized therapy, so we are thankful to expand into Craven County!”

She also mentioned that Carolina Therapy Connection, “does not have a waitlist for children to receive these services,” and are “in-network with all insurances.”

Their therapists always offer free screenings for children birth through adolescence. Cindy said, “Parents can come in and we will do a free, 15-minute screening to determine whether or not an evaluation would be appropriate.” This is also a good opportunity for parents to determine whether their child’s reaching their developmental milestones.

They’re also excited to partner with the community! They’re working with Craven Smart Start, Saint Paul’s Catholic School, Craven County Autism Society, and Carteret Partnerships with Children. They want to be involved and are interested in working with local nonprofits for donation drives and other opportunities to give back to the community.

Melana Griffee, told us how her life’s experiences, growing up with her 25-year-old brother led her into a healthcare field that specializes in Autism Spectrum Disorders. She said, “My brother is Autistic. I have been around it my whole life and realize there is a desperate need for services like this. I wish my brother had something like Carolina Therapy Connection to come too”. As an Autism Advocate, she’s in the perfect place to help families and kids live through a different lens.

Congratulations to Cindy and the Carolina Therapy Team on your expansion. I’m sure you’ll get a great response to your much needed services!

For more information, visit Carolina Therapy Connection’s website or call the New Bern location at 252-341-9944.

Wendy Card