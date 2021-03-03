Call for Partners for New Bern’s Earth Day Celebration

“Restore Our Earth”

We’re looking for partners to join us for New Bern’s 3rd Earth Day Celebration on April 22, 2021!

We will be holding a virtual event – time to be determined.

Let us know if you have any ideas for interactive activities to add to the celebration! We will follow the CDC and NCDHHS COVID-19 public health safety guidelines.

If you are an eco-friendly business owner, nonprofit organization, or individual, we would love to partner with you!

When I say green, I mean anyone who is making conscious efforts to reduce your carbon footprint and lead by example. There are countless ways to do this!

Practice the five R’s of Sustainability: Rethink, Refuse, Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle. There are so many we can challenge ourselves to combat climate change. It’s up to all of us.

Camille and Joe Klotz, Innkeepers of the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast embraced sustainable living years ago! They are honey beekeepers and have an electric car charging station to name a few ways they are making a difference.

I’m not a gardener, but this year, I’ve committed to planting green beans and hopefully growing them since I eat them every day. If I’m successful, I will be able to save approximately $10 a month, saving at least $120 year. I’m planting more than I can eat so if the seeds grow, I can donate the rest of the harvest to people who need it. I don’t have a lot of money, but this alone can help my friends, neighbors…the community at large. It’s a win-win. Save money, help others, and get the satisfaction that you planted seeds, grew the vegetable, and harvested them. If I succeed, I will continue to plant new things.

Imagine how rich our community would be if we all took turns helping each other!

We want to hear your ideas and what you are doing to fight climate change.

Find out how you can make a difference by visiting EarthDay.org.

Let us know if you want to be a guest on New Bern’s Earth Day Show by sending us an email or calling 252-259-6853.

Thanks!

Wendy Card