Become an Associate Writer with New Bern Now

We’re looking for members of the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns to join our efforts to educate, enrich, entertain, or enlighten the lives of readers.

Are you interested in writing a monthly column about what’s happening in your part of town?

Do you have a passion for a certain topic (cooking, children’s activities, local history, DIY tips, etc.)?

Do you own a business or are you a spokesperson for a non-profit?

We hope you’ll consider joining our team!

New Bern Now was established in 2009 as a local news and information business. We’ve grown into a multimedia company and we would love for you to join our team! Your writing would reach a large audience (50,000+ per month).

Our goal is to deliver information based on facts. We also publish editorials and opinion articles, as long as they align with our values. We don’t allow bullying, discrimination, or misinformation.

For details, call 252-259-6853 or send us an email.