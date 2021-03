Above the Roots presents Elevated Yoga

No yoga experience required. (gentle stretch and meditation)

Elevation, Meditation, and Yoga.

When: Sunday, March 28th @ 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Price: $15

Where: Outdoors – Creekside Park

What to bring: Yoga mat, towel and drinks of your choice, CBD items provided for sample and purchase at your leisure.

Click here to sign up!

Questions? Email Above the Roots.

By Max Oglesby, Above the Roots