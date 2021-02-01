West Craven High Shifts to Remote Learning Based on the COVID School Closure Alert System, West Craven High School is currently in the red with 31% of their instructional staff out of school due to either testing positive for COVID19 or as a result of being identified as a close contact needing to quarantine for 14 days. Out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff, West Craven High School will move to full remote learning starting Monday, February 1st until Friday, February 5th. It is our goal for the school to return to in-person learning the week of February 8th, 2021.

We apologize for this inconvenience for our students and families but are hopeful this time will allow for our staff to safely return to school. Craven County Schools will continue to evaluate this situation and will inform our West Craven High students, staff, families, and the community of any further decisions. It is recommended if our West Craven High parents have any additional questions to please contact their child’s teacher or school administrators for assistance.

West Craven High School will follow the Plan C schedule while in remote instruction, as included below.

We truly appreciate our staff, students, and families understanding and patience during this time as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools