Wedding Pop-up Event at Tryon Palace for Couples Tying the Knot

Did Cupid bring you a ring for Valentine’s Day? If you are planning a wedding in the near future Tryon Palace is hosting a Pop-up Wedding Planning Event to ease your planning anxieties. Today’s restrictions and guidelines have not made wedding planning easy, and Tryon Palace’s wedding planners and event manager want to help you through this process.

On February 21, from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tryon Palace is hosting a Wedding Pop-Up Show, where couples can discuss their wedding ideas and plans with some of our recommended vendors, tour the venues and Gardens, and mark off a few items on the planning checklist. Vendors will be staged in Mattocks Hall – an open, airy space to allow for plenty of social distancing.

During the Pop-Up party, couples will have the opportunity to taste cakes by Susie’s Cakes, sample a delicious spread from Class Act Catering, and find entertainment for their event by meeting with Crystal Coast Musicians, Dream Entertainment NC and our dance instructors, Bernie Ballroom. Distinctive Photo Images and Rohrig Video will be happy to discuss their options for the everlasting photos and video. Our In-house wedding planners, Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design and The French Bee will be giving tours of the gardens and venues. Take a ride in a horse drawn carriage from Southern Charm Carriages and be sure to talk to our ceremony officiant Donna from Always Faithful Wedding Services. Don’t forget about the decorations from DeBurca Events & Rentals and Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design. What are you doing for your wedding night plans? The Jarvis at 220 is a lovely bed and breakfast that will treat you like royalty. Couples will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere at this intimate event and leave with their wedding day plans solidified without the chaos of a large expo.

This event capacity is limited, and RSVP’s are required. There will be hourly tours of limited capacity to venues. Masks must be worn by all attendees and social distancing will be practiced. Tryon Palace follows all guidelines required by the state.

Couples can sign up at this link to attend the Wedding Pop-up Event: fusionweddingprofessionals.com/request-an-invite/.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Media Contact