UScellular Announces $64.3 Million Network Investment in North Carolina in 2020

N.C. Communities and Customers also benefit from nearly $1.5 million in Corporate Donation Program and Retail Store Upgrades

UScellular announced today that it made a $64.3 million investment in its North Carolina network in 2020, including $28.3 million in 5G upgrades that bring customers faster data speeds, a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to the network at the same time.

“We take the responsibility of keeping our customers connected very seriously, and every investment we make in our network is designed to enhance their wireless experience,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Last year showed us that wireless service has never been more essential, so we are dedicated to bringing the latest technology to more of our customers to ensure they can stay connected to the people and information they need.”

Additionally, as UScellular continues to build out its 5G device portfolio, it invested $1.4 million in its North Carolina retail store environments in 2020 to create a better shopping experience and showcase the variety of smartphones, tablets, hotspots and wireless tech accessories available for customers. This includes 20 redesigned or upgraded stores across the state throughout the year including one here in Craven County located at 3125 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in New Bern.

For the sixth year in a row, UScellular donated $1 million to Boys & Girls of America to support youth in its communities, $86,000 of which went directly to five clubs in North Carolina. For more information about UScellular’s network coverage, retail locations and corporate social responsibility, please go to uscellular.com.

By Melissa McIntyre, Public Relations Counsel