Trade Ideas and Small Batch Gallery + Goods Relocate to Trent Road

It is with great excitement that we announce the re-opening of Trade Ideas, LLC and its sister company Small Batch Gallery + Goods to a new location at 3515 Trent Road, Suite 1 in New Bern, NC effective February 1, 2021. After nearly four years in the downtown location above Peacock’s Plume, owner Shannon Luquire said it was time for a move. She said, “We have been growing year after year and this Christmas season encouraged us to make the move. It is bittersweet to leave Downtown New Bern, but we had space limitations and visibility issues. The move to Trent Road is a big one and we are thrilled with the opportunities it will bring.”

Trade Ideas, LLC has been providing design and marketing services to Craven County and beyond since 2007. “We are so proud of the quality of work we continue to provide our clients and truly want to make a positive mark in our community. New Bern has been my home for over 40 years and it’s where my heart is,” said Luquire. Trade Ideas strives to provide fresh and innovative marketing ideas to improve communication, promote brand awareness and achieve successful end results.

Small Batch Gallery + Goods opened in May of 2017 when Trade Ideas moved to the Dunn Building. It was a small space that would originally provide gifting options for Trade Ideas clients. However, Small Batch quickly became a go-to for residents and visitors alike as they craved finding unique and special gifts made by artists and makers across the country. Since then, the company has grown in scale providing a more robust variety of gifts for the home and special occasion as well as corporate gifting, bridal registries and Small Batch Mobile Bar, a traveling bar available for private events and weddings.

The new location offers more retail space for Small Batch as well as a dedicated design studio for Trade Ideas, so the creative options are limitless. “We’re in great company with Sweet Peas, The Bate Foundation, Bern Pilates and Carolina Bagel as our neighbors,” said Luquire. Current store hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and by appointment. More information can be found online at shopatsmallbatch.com, tradeideasinc.com and smallbatchmobilebar.com.

By Shannon LuQuire