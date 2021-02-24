Mini ABC Sale Features Curated Selection

Revamped Attic, Basement, Closet Sale Goes Open Air on Two Days, March 13 & 27

The New Bern Historical Society has reshaped their ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale and will offer a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art on two Saturdays, March 13 and March 27 from 10 am to 3pm. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Mini-ABC Sale has been pared down to just 6 departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. All items purchased must be picked up by 3pm on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only; although credit cards are accepted for purchases of $150 and more.

This is another case of working to make lemonade from Covid 19 lemons. For 30 years the ABC Sale has been one of the major fundraisers for the Historical Society with hundreds of people in attendance at an indoor sale. This will just not be possible in this, its 31st year. Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains, “We had already collected some very special pieces, so we have converted the event to a smaller, outdoor, curated sale of the nicest and largest items. We encourage people to come and take advantage of the bargains that will be found. And in the process, you’ll be helping our non-profit organization.”

“Although this sale will take place outdoors, masks and social distancing will be required, and we will follow the governor’s orders at the time with regard to numbers,” added Miller.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety .

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller