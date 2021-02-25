Area Youth to Compete in Major League Baseball® Pitch Hit & Run™ presented by MLB Network™ Competition

Craven County Recreation & Parks will host a free Major League Baseball® Pitch Hit & Run™ Competition for area youth on April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Creekside Park, located at 1821 Old Airport Rd.

Pitch Hit & Run™ is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball®. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series™.

All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/ picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition. Registration link: https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2143462.

For questions concerning the competition, please contact your Local Coordinator, Andrew Kendall

Recreation Program Manager, Craven County Recreation and Parks at 252-636-6606.