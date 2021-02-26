Hope For The Warriors to Present Virtual Employment Readiness Workshops

Free Workshops offered March 10, June 9, and October 20

Hope For The Warriors will be presenting a free virtual employee readiness workshop on March 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to help active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses in their search for employment.

As a part of the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Compass transition program, the Employee Readiness Workshop will provide training to help prepare those in the military landscape for a job search in today’s virtual civilian climate. The workshop will offer tools and tips as well as opportunities to network with other service members, military spouses, and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds.

Similar workshops will be held June 9 and October 20.

Presenters for the March workshop include Miranda Jones, hiring manager from Pentagon Federal Credit Union, and Katie Spinazzola with the Department of Veteran Services.

They will cover topics such as resume revision, in-person and virtual interview training, online networking, and open dialogue about military to civilian skillset translation. There will also be a virtual session with employers interested in hiring those from the military community.

“We’re excited to expand our Warrior’s Compass program to include these vital and free employee readiness workshops,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Transitioning from the military to civilian life or finding a job as an ever-moving military spouse is never simple, and now military families are having to do this within a pandemic.

“Much like military families, we at Hope For The Warriors pride ourselves in the ability to move and adapt with the changing environment, and these workshops are an example of just that.”

To register for the workshop, visit: hopeforthewarriors.tfaforms.net/f/WarriorsCompassWorkshop.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 36,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 155 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

By Erin McCloskey, Hope For The Warriors