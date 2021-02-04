Historian Nelson McDaniel to Present Online

Voices in the Cause of Freedom Available February 24

When the PBS folks want somebody with the knowledge of not only the history of New Bern, but also the stories of the people, who do they call? Native New Bernian, Nelson McDaniel, of course! Naturally, the New Bern Historical Society also turns to Nelson who will present Voices in the Cause of Freedom, released on-line on February 24, 2021 at NewBernHistorical.org/virtual-programs. This is a free presentation.

“People of New Bern have contributed greatly to the creation and improvement of the United States and the cause of freedom for 300 years,” explains Nelson. “In this talk we’ll highlight a few of these major contributors to the cause of freedom.”

Just of few of those that Nelson will touch on are the founding Palatines, John Wright Stanly, William Gaston, Abraham Galloway, George Henry White, and Bayard Wootten. As we make our way through our daily lives here in New Bern, it is intriguing to think that these major players on the national stage walked our same streets. Nelson adds, “We stand on large shoulders and should be inspired to do our part as we continue the struggle for freedom.”

Nelson McDaniel is a respected, insightful scholar and Community Fabric Award winner. He was born in New Bern and schooled at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, George Washington and Georgetown Universities, New York University, and the University of Lyon. For thirty years he was a teacher at the Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He has served in various volunteer capacities with the New Bern 300th, Camps Sea Gull and Seafarer, Christ Church, the Tryon Palace Foundation, the Carolina East Foundation, the Kellenberger Foundation, the Craven Arts Council, the Coastal Carolina Chamber Music Festival, and Swiss Bear, and is past President of the New Bern Historical Society.

Voices in the Cause of Freedom is offered as the Historical Society’s annual Lore Lecture, an annual presentation honoring New Bern Historical Society past Historian, Dr. Richard Lore.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director