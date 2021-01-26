Walk-In Bathtub Improv-a-thon in Celebration of Galentine’s Day

New Bern’s hometown improv group is back at NBCT! We are doing another COVID-compliant improv-a-thon, with shows at 4:00, 5:00, 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. No more than 25 seats sold for each performance, social distancing observed.

Come join the fun and have a good laugh, with the only live improvised comedy event in Eastern NC! The audience is a big part of our show, and we can’t control what they say–so this show is rated R. We will be checking patrons’ temperature at the door and ask that the audience wear masks during the show, except if eating. Concessions will be available.

All of the Tubbers will be masked while on stage.

Each show will be 45 minutes long, with 15 minutes of cleaning between each show.

Feel free to come to multiple shows, since each show will be completely different! Tickets are $10 and are available at secure.boxofficeavenue.com/NewBernCivicTheatre/Attractions.

By George Oliver, Walk-In Bathtub