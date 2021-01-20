Nominations Open for Craven CC Foundation’s 11th Annual Community Fabric Awards

Nominations are now open for the Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation’s 11th annual Community Fabric Awards (CFA). The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service and inspiration of others.

Candidates may be nominated for one of three categories: Individual Leadership, Business Leadership and Leadership in Education. Nominations can be made online at cravencc.edu/CFA. The deadline for submission is Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

This year’s event will be virtual. It will be broadcast on Tuesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. and will feature award winners and sponsors. An exclusive CFA broadcast link will be provided to all event sponsors.

The Foundation is pleased to announce that Ward & Smith, P.A. will once again be the event’s presenting sponsor.

Funds raised through the CFA event sponsorships and ticket sales are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college. They also serve to create awareness of and support for the college and highlighting students and their accomplishments. To date. the CFA events have netted over $450,000 in support of the Foundation’s mission.

For more information contact Charles Wethington at 252-638-7350.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College