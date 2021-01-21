Director’s Gallery: Valentine’s Card Sale

February 1 – 28, 2021

Valentine Cards made by local public-school students on sale to benefit arts programs at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern.

Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association are proud to present the 2021 Craven County Valentine’s Day Card Sale in the Director’s Gallery for the month of February 2021. Created by students in all grades in Craven County Schools, all proceeds are donated to Craven County art teachers for purchasing classrooms supplies. Craven Arts Council will host a reception for students, teachers, and parents on February 12th, from 5 – 8 p.m.

This year’s sale began in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of January and is now moving to the Director’s Gallery for the month of February. Priced at $3.50 each, these affordable Valentines gifts help fund arts education in Craven County, by donating all proceeds for the purchase of art supplies. The cards were created by the public-school students during their arts class, and include a wide range of grades, skill levels, and techniques. This year’s sale was made possible by funding and support from Craven Arts Council and Twin Rivers Artists Association, a local artist guild. The mission of both organizations believes in the importance of arts education for students of all levels.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of Arts is free and open to public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information please contact: Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.