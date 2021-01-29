BSH Hiring 100 Skilled Laborers in Desirable Craven County, NC

Craven 100 Alliance is pleased to partner with BSH Home Appliances in an effort to recruit and hire over 100 employees for the New Bern location this Spring. John Wilson, Director of HR Operations at BSH, said BSH is looking for a dedicated skilled labor team that will be able to hit the ground running with opportunity for accelerated growth. “We are looking not only within our local community, but reaching folks in other states who are looking for a career change that offers promise and growth in an area that is so desirable.”

The partnership between Craven 100 Alliance and BSH is an example of how this County works together to find and employ skilled labor for a variety of positions. Jeff Wood, Director of Economic Development, emphasized how important these relationships are as Craven County continues to grow. “Craven County is a true gem. If you have lived here your entire life, you already know that. If you are looking to make a move, you won’t regret it. Craven County is such a unique area and has become a haven for people of all ages. We welcome you to visit here, work here, live here.”

Find out how easily you can achieve at BSH Home Appliance by applying for one of the newly created available positions located in New Bern, NC. This is an exciting opportunity to join a leading global brand that focuses on innovation, commitment and open-mindedness. New Bern, NC has been a long-standing manufacturing facility for Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch brands and we are looking to expand. During these uncertain times, it has never been more important to find a reliable career you love in a location you can also enjoy living. New Bern, NC has so much to offer; from the water to the woods, we have it all! Vibrant downtown living, fruitful farms, and friendly coastal communities, it’s a great place for families, both young and old.

BSH is a leading employer in Craven County and is looking for skilled workers with the following experience:

– 5 or more years in a highly technical environment

– Tooling experience

– Blue print reading

– Robotics and laser technology

– TPM and preventative maintenance

BSH is looking for quick learners with knowledge of Industry 4.0, recent Apprenticeship graduation in a technical leaning discipline or students with a two-year degree in a technical field. Benefits include:

– Comprehensive benefits package including paid vacation, holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability insurance, educational assistance and a 401(k) plan. In addition, for those meeting the identified skill needed, BSH is offering relocation assistance.

Submitted by Shannon LuQuire, Trade Ideas, LLC