Local Business Opens Despite Covid-19 Pandemic

Local business, Kind of Blue NC has officially moved out of Franklin’s Antique Mall in downtown New Bern to their own space and building in the Five Points area of downtown. This decision was not made lightly, but owners Jeffrey Cheek and Anne Marie Hodrick knew that this was the dream they have always had.

Anne Marie says, “We went back and forth for a while about going out on our own, and once we realized we had a great space available and vendors who were interested, we knew to go for it!”

The location at 919 Broad street (directly across from Crema Brew) is 10,000 square feet and was formally the New Bern Arts and Wellness Center. The yoga group had recently disbanded so that opened the opportunity for a local business to move in. Anne Marie notes that the ceramics studio is still located in the back room, newly named Five Point Potters.

While opening a brand new business, both Jeffrey and Anne Marie knew that if they dug their feet in, they could do it. “We really worked hard to not only open, but to make sure we were unique from other antique stores – we want to be the ultimate antiquing experience for those who love vintage finds! We search across the country for each item we bring in.”

Kind of Blue NC will be opening early on Thursdays through Saturdays at 9am and staying late until at least 8 p.m. “We know people work well after 5pm or have things come up, so we want to do something different and stay open later than the majority of stores in the downtown area.”

Vendor space is available by booth and with smaller designated space for as little as one item someone might want to sell, but wants to leave it to the pros. Both owners are professional sellers, with Jeffrey having a professional background in staging and lighting and Anne Marie being a jewelry designer and member of the Community Artists Gallery. All visitors will notice the beauty of their backgrounds in art and design when they walk in, as the interior has taken many by pleasant surprise.

If you are interested in vendor space, please contact the store at 252-631-1114 or stop by.

By Taylor Shannon, Tailored Creatives