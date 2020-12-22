Habitat for Humanity of Craven County completes Home Repair in Greater Duffyfield

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County completed a much needed repair on a home on West A St. in the greater Duffyfield area. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County repairs owner-occupied homes through the Neighborhood Revitalization program. The purpose of the program is to improve the quality of life with residents who are existing homeowners through varied approaches including: critical home repair, storm recovery and resiliency, aging in place for seniors, and a brush with kindness. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County’s focus area is Greater Duffyfield. “We have worked in this community for more than 30 years and we are not leaving anytime soon” says Neighborhood Revitalization Director, Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick.

Ms. Evelyn Dawson’s home needed updated flooring and cabinetry repair so she can age comfortably in place. The repair was completed with 11 volunteers with more than 300 hours of volunteer labor. This work would not have been possible without our Americorps NCCC Team, Purple One, and our Americorps National members.

If you are interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and are in need of much needed repairs and live in a single-family detached home (no mobile homes), please contact our office at 252-633-9599 extension 105 or email bmcdonald@cravencountyhabitat.org or email aboskey@cravencountyhabitat.org for more information about our programming and how to apply.

By Betsy McDonald, Homeowner Services Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County