Veterans Day – Honoring Those Who Served

On Veteran’s Day, we celebrate all who served our Country. Whatever your duties were, you selflessly put your country first and I want to thank you for all that you endured for the freedoms that we have today.

New Bern and surrounding areas have a large veteran population. Veterans come from all walks of life and have served in countless ways. They continue to serve our community in numerous ways. From working at homeless shelters and volunteering, to helping other veterans cope with life after the military.

We’re fortunate to have some great veterans’ groups and resources in our community. I would like to personally thank the: Craven County Veterans Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514, Veterans Organic Garden, NC Works Employment Office, American Legion Post 24, American Legion Post 539, Elks Lodge 764, Craven County Veterans Services, NC Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886, and all of the community service organizations who assist veterans.

This year has been particularly difficult for most of these organizations as they haven’t been able to hold fundraising events due to the virus. Please consider supporting them by making a monetary donation.

Some veterans are suffering from medical and/or mental health issues related to military service. If you are a veteran who needs help or you know a veteran who is having a hard time, visit VeteransCrisisLine.net or call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Wendy Card