Tryon Palace’s Museum Store Celebrates Museum Store Sunday

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, more than 1,400 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 22 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. The Museum Store at Tryon Palace is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative, now in its fourth year, and will be offering a special discount of 25% off all purchases over ten dollars to all patrons who shop on that day.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this global event to bring recognition to museum stores and the institutions they support,” said Erin Coates, Retail Operation Manager at Tryon Palace. “Museum stores strive to offer a special assortment of gifts and items that uniquely support their mission and story. Many of these specialized items are not found in most other stores. The generous discount you will receive by celebrating Museum Store Sunday at Tryon Palace’s Museum Store is extended just in time for your holiday shopping. Your patronage will not only support Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center, but will demonstrate your appreciation for all museum stores.”

Blue Anderson, President of the Museum Store Association Board of Directors and Director of Visitor Services for the Columbia River Maritime Museum, continued, “This year it’s more important than ever to support local cultural institutions—many of which have been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Museum Store Sunday, we encourage shoppers to ‘Be a Patron’ at their favorite museum stores to not only find inspiring, creative, and educational gifts for friends and family, but to also lend much needed support to these important venues. Whether online or in person, Museum Store Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for consumers around the world to shop local, support artisans and small suppliers, give back to the community, and find unique gifts for loved ones.”

The Holidays are fast approaching and Tryon Palace’s Museum Store is brimming with special gifts for everyone on your shopping list. Please make plans to come see us on Museum Store Sunday and support this international initiative. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round. #museumstoresunday

For up-to-date information on Museum Store Sunday and a list of global museum store participants, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace