Shredding Event presented by New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club is bringing a shredding truck to New Bern on Saturday, December 5, 2020. It will be in the parking lot at the Fairfield Harbour Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon and at the Epiphany School of Global Studies on Trent Road from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

This event is a fund raiser to support the Rotary Club charitable activities both locally and around the world including our annual “Kicks for Kids” program that provides shoes to needy elementary school children that in the past has been funded through the Rotary OktoberFest celebration.

We will shred up to one banker box of personal papers for free – donations will be gladly accepted. For any quantities of papers over the single banker’s box we will be requesting a minimum donation of $10/box (about one third the cost of a commercial shred). If you are bringing papers from your small business, we would like you to donate $20/box – that is still less than paying for commercial shredding.

By Simon Lock, New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club