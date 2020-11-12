Intro to Gingerbread House Construction at Craven Community College

Class Set for Nov. 14, in Partnership with New Bern Historical Society

Looking for good old-fashioned holiday cheer? Remembering a gingerbread house from your childhood? Need a family-oriented project? Consider the Introduction to Gingerbread House Building Class offered at Craven Community College in partnership with New Bern Historical Society. The class will meet Saturday, November 14 at 10 a.m. at the Craven County Campus.

This is a perfect way to get started and gain confidence. The 1½ hour class will teach construction basics that will ensure that your house will stand up to the season. This is a demonstration class with a short exercise to get you started. You’ll receive the best gingerbread and royal icing recipes and techniques. Take the Class and you’ll be ready to have fun and build your own house. For info and registration, visit cravencc.edu/aep/kitchen-cuisine/ or call Megan Johnson at Craven Community College Adult Enrichment Program, 252-638-7273.

This class will be taught by Rita DeSanno, Historical Society volunteer and a retired Marine with 25 years of military food service experience, mostly as a baker. Her experience includes large and small quantity scratch baking for various mess halls during her military career. She earned an AAS in Baking and Pastry Arts after retirement using her G.I. Bill benefits. Rita has experience teaching basic baking skills to entry level Marines and soldiers while on active duty and has also instructed a Baking Class through the continuing Education Department at Carteret Community College.

COVID-19 precautions will be in effect; masks and social distancing are required.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

By Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director