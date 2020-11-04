Dr. Eleanor Patrick Named Principal of the Year

On November 3, 2020, during a surprise announcement, Dr. Eleanor Patrick, Principal of Oaks Road Academy, was named the 2020-2021 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools. In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Board of Education and will represent Craven County Schools in local, regional and state events. Dr. Patrick was one of six finalists that interviewed with a local selection committee.

During the selection process, Dr. Patrick shared her journey at Oaks Road Academy by stating, “Upon my arrival at Oaks Road Elementary I found staff members discouraged and doubtful.” Once Dr. Patrick engaged staff members in the work of redesigning a school and began putting instructional measures in place to ensure student success. Within one-year student performance improved in the areas of Science and Math proficiency and the school “Met Growth”. Oaks Road has consistently “Met Growth” for the last 4 years. Dr. Patrick is quick to point out, “Although we are not satisfied with growth alone, we understand that student growth is the beginning of reaching greater proficiency.”

Dr. Patrick also discussed the important of forming relationships. She stated, “Establishing relationships with family and community members is at the heart of Oaks Road! Continuous efforts are made to invite parents and families into the school through events such as Bring Your Parent to School Day, parent Lunch and Learn activities, and our Title 1 Parent Nights.

Keeping great teachers is at the heart of the work of Dr. Eleanor Patrick. She shared her philosophy of getting and keeping great teachers by sharing, “What keeps a good teacher at a school are structured, sustained, intensive professional development programs that allow new teachers to observe others, to be observed by others, and to be a part of networks where all teachers share together, grow together, and learn to respect each other’s work.”

Congratulations to Dr. Eleanor Patrick for this very deserving recognition. We are very proud of you and all you have accomplished as you support the Oaks Road Owls in reaching successes. As your students would say, Hoot, hoot, hooray!

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools