Dancing In A Pandemic

Atlantic Dance Theatre Announces Guest Artists and New Board Members

Atlantic Dance Theatre is busy planning for the future. We are pleased to welcome to our Board of Directors, new members are Elisabeth Amend and Jody Cheek, who join long time members, Ann Dale, Chuck Dale, Kit Jordan, Joan Taylor, and Paige Whitley-Bauguess. Artistic Advisors include Whitley-Bauguess, David Blonn and Kimberly Craigie-Blonn. Elizabeth Pope is Executive Director.

ADT’s youth programs for 2021, Dance to Lift Spirits and Build Young Lives, will usher in a year of exciting dance experiences for students unlikely to be exposed to the joy of dance, as well as programs for public audiences. Featured are outstanding guest dance artists Tline Danz from Greensboro and Hazel Joseph Collins of Beaufort, NC. Dance styles include African dance, Jazz, and Hip Hop presented as both in-school classes and performances, as well as after school nonprofit groups and community events.

Dates in 2021 will be announced at a later date with Covid19 safety measures and virtual programming possibilities. For more information please visit atlanticdancetheatre.org/youth-programming.html.

Atlantic Dance Theatre is a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization with the mission to … present, support, and enrich dance offerings in our region by sharing the joy of dance through public concerts and programming for underserved youth.

By Elizabeth Pope, Founder and Executive Director, Atlantic Dance Theatre